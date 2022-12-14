Gardaí to prepare file for DPP after releasing man arrested in Tom Dooley murder probe

At his funeral Mr Dooley was remembered as a loving father to his seven children, ranging in age from 8 to 22.

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after releasing without charge a 35-year-old man arrested for questioning about the murder of a father-of-seven in a graveyard in Co Kerry two months ago.

Detectives arrested the man at an address in Cork City around 9pm on Sunday for questioning about the murder of Tom Dooley (43) at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5th.

The man was brought to Tralee Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí released the man without charge shortly after 8pm on Monday night and a garda spokesman said they will now prepare a file on the matter for the DPP.

READ MORE

The man is the eighth person to be arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mr Dooley who was attacked while attending a funeral with his wife, Siobhán and four of his seven children.

He was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance the short distance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney including his brother Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney.

Two other men, Mr Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley (41), and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley Jnr (20), both of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have also been charged with the murder.

A juvenile, who can’t be named, has been charged with possession of an improvised weapon with a sharp blade intended to cause injury, incapacitate or intimidate in a particular eventuality.

The state alleges in the charge that the particular eventuality was the murder of Tom Dooley and the causing of serious harm to his wife, Siobhán Dooley at New Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th.

Det Sgt Mark O’Sullivan in objecting to bail for the juvenile, revealed that four of Mr Dooley’s seven children were present in the cemetery and witnessed the fatal attack on their father.

Three other men, a 40-year-old arrested in Tralee, and a 32-year-old and a 28-year-old arrested in Cork City, were all questioned by detectives about the murder but released without charge.

Mr Dooley was buried on October 13th beside his mother-in-law, Winnie McDonagh, in the McDonagh family plot at Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore, Co Offaly following requiem mass locally.

Gardaí mounted a security operation, deploying the Armed Support Unit, Public Order Unit and Garda Mounted Support Unit as well as regular uniform and detective members of the force.

The funeral passed off without incident. Mr Dooley was remembered as a loving husband and father to his seven children who range in age from 22 to eight.