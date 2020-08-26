Only one in 10 professionals want full return to work

Just one in 10 professionals want to return to the workplace on a full-time basis, according to a new survey.

The study finds two in five employees would like to continue working from home, while almost half would be happy to do a mixture of both.

For those who have yet to return to the workplace, adjusting to new Covid protocols and using public transport are the biggest concerns cited.

While there may be apprehension among employees about returning to the workplace, 59 per cent of workers expect they will have to do so once they re-open. This compares to 23 per cent who still have the option to work remotely for a select number of days per week and 18 per cent, who can continue to stay at home full-time.

“From our research, it is evident that there is a demand among workers for flexible schedules that allow working from home either on a full time or part time basis going forward. For employers, this should be a key consideration when implementing return to work policies,” said Christopher Paye, general manager at Jobs.ie, which conducted the research.

“While some sectors will inevitably require teams to return to the premises, others will find that there is room for flexibility, and where possible, employers should look to incorporate this into their HR policies to ensure that employees feel safe and secure in their return to the workplace,” he added.