‘Saying you’re disappointed in Ireland carries weight. In Albania it doesn’t land the same way’

Susan Foxton: 'Albanians, like the Irish, have a deep-rooted identity and a sense of punching above their weight on the global stage'

Since joining Vodafone 15 years ago, Susan Foxton has worked with the company in Qatar, London and Dublin, and earlier this year, she moved to Albania as consumer business director for that fast-growing market.

“It was simply too good an offer to pass up as it’s rare to find a role where you develop and own the strategy holistically and can have real impact,” Foxton says.

“It was also a fantastic opportunity to experience a new culture in a role that offered both professional challenge and the chance to make a real impact in an evolving market.

“Albania is at a pivotal moment. The telecoms sector – and indeed the entire business landscape – here is changing rapidly, and leading the consumer business means influencing everyday life for millions of Albanians.”

Foxton first left Ireland for Qatar in 2009 due to the recession.

“We went out of necessity but we made the most of it and it allowed us to save for a house and get married. We also had our twin girls there,” says Foxton, who first joined Vodafone as a marketing communications specialist.

Relocating to Qatar was a big upheaval in itself but it was doubly challenging for Foxton, who was also moving employer and taking on a marketing role for the first time.

An accountant who served her time with KPMG, Foxton then moved to Dunnes Stores in a finance role. However, after 18 months she was struggling to find enjoyment in her work.

“I had moved because I felt that most of the work I was doing – in tax – was after the fact. I thought it would be different in industry but I was wrong. I was still doing similar ‘historical’ work with little opportunity to influence the business direction day to day,” she says.

The pivot from accountancy to marketing was not Foxton’s leap into the unknown. That came earlier.

She had studied philosophy at Queen’s University Belfast and, with jobs for philosophers thin on the ground, she was pondering how to make a living. A chance visit to the “milk round” with two housemates who were studying accountancy introduced her to KPMG and she was offered the chance to do a paid for conversion course at DCU.

“I thought, Well, why not – and what followed was a great training with KPMG where I learned a lot about interacting with clients and working to deadlines,” she says.

She and her family now live just outside Tirana, the Albanian capital, and the couple’s twins are in the equivalent of sixth class in an international school.

“I’m ashamed to say I knew so little about Albania before the move so it’s great to learn about the rich tapestry of history and culture in Albania and the wider Balkan region. The weather is a huge plus too – 300 days of sunshine a year. The food is amazing as is the hospitality.

“I’ve noticed many similarities with Irish culture – a strong sense of national pride, humour and resilience. Albanians, like the Irish, have a deep-rooted identity and a sense of ‘punching above their weight’ on the global stage.

“The proximity of so many places to travel to is a bonus. You can fly to Italy for as little as €30. Interestingly, I haven’t met another Irish person here yet. There are no Irish community groups or GAA clubs, which is rare. So, we’re truly immersing ourselves in this new culture.

“It’s been a fantastic learning experience for the whole family and waking up to sunshine almost every day does wonders for your mental health.”

On a professional level, Foxton says the move has allowed her to make step changes in her career that would have taken much longer at home.

“In Qatar, I made a complete career pivot and my transition into marketing set me on a path that has led to senior leadership roles,” she says. “Now, in Albania, I’m drawing on my experience in leadership, team development, digital and fixed broadband, to help transform and grow Vodafone Albania’s consumer business.

“Ireland’s dynamic telecoms landscape taught me the value of agility, customer-centricity and innovation, all of which I’m applying here,” she says. “Working in a different economy and business environment stretches you. You have to unlearn, relearn, adapt quickly and find ways to apply your experience in a new context. That’s where the real growth happens.”

Albania has been enjoying a boom in tourism and English is widely spoken in urban areas.

“We conduct our business through English, which is good for me, but I’ve had to adjust my communication style. Saying you’re disappointed in Ireland carries weight. Here, it doesn’t land the same way. I’ve learned to be more direct and assertive which has been a valuable shift,” Foxton says.

“In Ireland everyone knows everyone but, with a population of just 2.7 million, it’s even more true here. It’s a highly connected society and reputation really matters. Everything gets done through relationships. Trust is built over time, often over multiple coffees, before you get down to business.”

Albania is primarily a consumer market for Vodafone and its digital infrastructure is still developing. Most customers pay their bills in cash in-store and one of Foxton’s challenges is to build trust in digital platforms and drive the adoption of digital payments.

“People here are hungry for new ideas,” she says. “If you’ve got something fresh, you can test it, tweak it and roll it out way faster than you ever could in a bigger, more established market. It’s exciting and perfect for anyone who loves moving quickly and thinking creatively.”