The Middle East war and Irish hauliers: It’s costing €1,000 extra a day

The past two weeks have revealed, again, how sensitive Ireland is to any disruption in oil supply.

The price of home heating oil has soared – while petrol and diesel pumps now advertise the fact that something is badly wrong in the Gulf region.

Despite efforts to pivot towards renewable energy and electric vehicles, it is still the case that the vast majority of goods on our shelves have arrived there through the power of diesel.

And when the price of that diesel spikes the pain spreads very quickly.

Haulier David McArdle runs DG McArdle from its depot in west Dublin. He currently has 150 tractor units and 250 trailers that travel the roads across Ireland, Britain and Europe.

When he picks up the phone he is parked up in Dunkirk, northern France. “Your overall running costs are affected when prices rise and we have fuel surcharges in place with all our customers,” he says.

The surcharge is vital in protecting hauliers from a sudden increase in the price of diesel – a variable fee that is applied on top of their base rate.

The company gets a weekly bulk refill of 40,000 litres in Ireland – while 140,000 litres is purchased on the Continent. Price increases in Europe have been “across the board”, he says.

Even before the US and Israel military action in Iran, diesel prices for McArdle had already been edging up over the past month. The past two weeks have seen some awkward conversations.

“You rely on your customer, it goes back down through the chain,” he says. “You have to have a conversation, you have to go through it with them and work out the best arrangement that you can.

“Some are extremely understanding and some are not. Some don’t want to pay but then it becomes a commercial decision as to whether it is viable or not.”

He says that while agreements are struck with customers that reflect the increase in costs – it can quickly become a cash-flow problem for the haulier.

No customer, he says, is paying all of the extra cost of diesel because it is too difficult – and some may not end up paying for 60 to 90 days. In the interim, it falls to the haulier to carry the burden.

Eoin Gavin runs a haulage operation out of Sixmilebridge in Co Clare and says if it weren’t for the understanding from his customers about surcharges his company would be “out of business in 10 days”.

The effect of the Iran turmoil is translating into an added cost of €1,000 a day, he says.

“We monitor our fuel surcharges every month,” he says. “Prices had been steady for the past two and a half years and then last Tuesday we had to double the surcharge.”

Gavin says they have been able to reduce the surcharge a little since then – but with such low margins in the industry these are “worrying times”.

“We have very loyal customers, mainly SMEs. Some of the multinationals, they don’t want to pay the big freight companies. But then you walk away from them. It’s an old story, going back years, they’ll get someone cheap to do it.”

He says that while his own customers have agreed to carry some of the added cost – other hauliers may not be so lucky.

“Any haulier not getting increases right now has a big problem. You mightn’t see it for another couple of months, they could be putting it on the credit card, on the never-never. I would say the banks are worried.”

He says the situation has become acute due to other increased costs – citing pension auto enrolment, wage increases and driver shortages. In particular, he is irked by the introduction of the new €15 infrastructure fee at Dublin Port.

For an exporting country, he says, the charge is “draconian”.

“It’s one thing giving it to a company that knows what to do with it but giving it to a semistate – they’ll just squander it,” he says.

Clout

As a central cog in the logistics machine, hauliers have serious economic and political clout. The only question is how far they can lean on this.

A planned protest over fuel price rises was called off earlier this week, pending discussions with the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, who has been abroad this week.

According to the Irish Road Hauliers Association (IRHA) the situation was fast becoming one of the most serious crises seen by the industry in the past 20 years.

The old inflationary equation remains largely the same: higher fuel prices means bigger transportation bills. These bills are passed on to a haulier’s customers, who then pass these on to the shelves and directly to consumers.

Previous oil spikes have translated into higher consumer prices fairly quickly. The difference at the moment is that the rise in food and grocery prices is already running well ahead of the overall inflation rate.

According to the Central Statistics Office, food price inflation in Ireland over the past three years has been a third higher than general inflation. As of January, food costs had risen by 11.5 per cent since January 2023 – compared to overall costs, which had increased by 9 per cent.

This is important as everyone, regardless of income, must buy food. Those on higher incomes are better placed to absorb these increases.

A sort of equilibrium was established after the shock of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A look at the AA price survey shows that the average cost of diesel over the past two years settled roughly within a range of between €1.65 and €1.75 a litre.

But the past week has seen prices rise quickly – with €2 a litre at many filling stations.

In some cases, these increases preceded the rise of the benchmark Brent Crude to more than $100 (€87) a barrel and it would seem likely that prices at the pumps will push higher again.

The International Energy Agency has described the situation in the Gulf as “the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market”.

Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to signal a short time frame for US military operations in Iran, unless the Strait of Hormuz – which transits around 20 per cent of global supply – is opened quickly then fuel prices will remain elevated.

The US president is sensitive to gasoline prices at home – but he can only talk down the wholesale cost so much.

There are problems, too, that will persist beyond any de-escalation in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia’s giant state-owned oil and gas company Aramco warned this week that global inventories of oil were at a five-year low – and emergency drawdowns would reduce these further.

The capacity of the oil industry to sustain any lengthy disruption in the Strait of Hormuz was severely constrained, said its chief executive Amin Nasser, with potentially “catastrophic” consequences.

“Uncertainty is the biggest problem right now,” says Brendan Dixon of Dixon Transport. “How long is this spike going to last? We all thought Ukraine was going to be over quickly enough and it is still going.”

Dixon says the big swings on the oil market makes pricing very difficult. He says that weekly European Commission figures for fuel prices on the Continent – where much of the company must fill up its lorries – can quickly go out of date.

“If they are not transparent or precise it throws off what we can index, or show our customer,” he says. “The gap between those figures and the actual prices, that is the problem. Fuel is changing every day – it could be 10 cent or 20 cent dearer tomorrow. It’s just so volatile.”

Like everyone else, Dixon is watching to see if normality returns to prices soon, or whether this is something more fundamental. Some analysts believe the period of relatively cheap oil could be coming to an end.

Dixon Transport, he says, has four fully electric trucks in its fleet.

Purchased in 2023, the company uses its own solar plant to charge them during the day and then deploy them at night. This could be part of a longer-term solution to dealing with volatility in oil supply.

However, Dixon says they are only of use on Irish routes – and could not be deployed on its British and European runs.

“They work very well on a specific job but for most of our transport they wouldn’t work,” he says. “There is no regulation on the [charging] network – or on the road – you could pull up to one charger and the prices could be completely different from another. If they could put in some fixed pricing on an electric network for commercial vehicles, you’d see more people invest in it.”

Price breakdown

Time and again, hauliers refer to the price breakdown of a litre of diesel.

They point out that a big chunk of the overall cost at the pump is accounted for by VAT charged at 23 per cent, excise duties and carbon tax. According to the AA, 60 per cent of the price of a litre of fuel goes into the exchequer’s coffers.

One mitigating factor amid this current energy crisis is the strength of the euro relative to the dollar. Oil is priced in dollars.

The euro has risen significantly against the greenback since Trump assumed office last year. Early in 2025 the two currencies were almost one-for-one. The euro is currently worth about $1.16 – improving European and Irish purchasing power.

But this has not prevented severe pressure being exerted on the industry.

Brendan Ryan is a director of Limerick-based Martin Ryan Haulage and he sits on the IRHA’s management committee. He says immediate action could be taken to reduce pump prices.

“The Government can do it, there are mechanisms for them. It has been done before and it can be done again,” he says, “They need to take a serious look at carbon tax. The transport industry has supplied almost €1 billion to it in terms of carbon tax. We are not getting anything back from this.”

Ryan hopes next week’s planned meeting with the Minister will provide some relief – but says he has been baffled by interactions with Government departments to date.

“We had a meeting in the Dáil recently in relation to a tyre levy they are proposing,” he says. “I asked if there were any interdepartmental discussions taking place at all? One department sees it as a minute increase but when you bundle it all together with everything else it is monumental.”

Short-term measures similar to those introduced in the wake of the Ukrainian invasion may well become unavoidable very soon.

The price of oil this week – while dropping briefly below $85 a barrel – quickly crawled back towards the $100 mark. This was despite 30 countries agreeing to release a record amount of oil from their reserves. Some 400 million barrels is to be tapped in an attempt to keep oil flowing at a reasonable cost.

That accounts for around 20 days supply from the Gulf. Just as this emergency response was confirmed, reports and images of tankers burning off the Iraqi coast began to emerge and there has been disruption to supplies out of Oman.

Analysts say the renewed upwards price action reflects the dawning realisation among traders that even if Trump backs down and calls off the attacks on Iran, that country alone will decide when the Strait of Hormuz reopens. In other words, the US president can’t TACO (Trump always chickens out) his way out of this fix.

That leaves the Government here with some big decisions to make.

Speaking of that meeting with the Minister next Thursday Brendan Ryan says: “They are intelligent enough not to come to it with an empty hand.”

PRICE BREAKDOWN OF A LITRE OF PETROL AND DIESEL

Petrol

Price €1.73

Excise 54.18c

Nora 2 cent

Carbon Tax 16.35c

Better Energy 8 cent

VAT (23%) 32.35c

Total Taxes €1.13

Diesel

Price €1.72

Excise 42.57c

Nora 2 cent

Carbon Tax 18.74c

Better Energy 8 cent

VAT (23%) 32.16c

Total taxes: €1.03

Source: AA Ireland / Feb 2026