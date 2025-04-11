Public transport projects to be boosted by additional work permits

An additional 450 work permits for mechanics have been approved, the latest move by Government to address skills shortages in the transport sector.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke said the move, which includes the provision of an additional 200 car mechanics, 200 HGV and bus mechanics and 50 vehicle body builders and repairers, would help with public transport upgrades.

“HGV and bus mechanics, and vehicle body builders and repairers are both necessary to support the extension of our public transport services including the BusConnects program,” he said.

“The planned transition to alternative power vehicles will also require access to skilled mechanics. Ensuring that there is a sufficient workforce to maintain these vehicles will play a vital role in the delivery of this program.”

Previous quotas had been filled in the first three months of the year.

The number of permits processed in respect of the transport sector almost doubled between the start of January and the end of March when compared to last year although the figures remain relatively modest at about 350 and 180 respectively.

Overall, the number of permits granted to overseas workers from outside the UK, EU and EEA remained steady in the first quarter at 9,897 compared to 9,835 in 2024. There was some movement within sectors, however, with healthcare and technology both down but hospitality up substantially.

In healthcare, the sector which attracts the greatest number of permits, the numbers fells from 3,731 to 2,260 while in information, communications and technology (ICT) they dropped from 1,704 to 1,402.

Hospitality and related services, meanwhile, went from 636 to 1,379.

A total of 29,390 permits were granted across all sectors last year, a record high.

A shortage of mechanics has been a recurring issue for the public transport, road haulage and private motor sectors. Permits have also been allocated on a number of occasions over the past couple of years to specifically address shortages in areas including NCT testing with delays to the service being caused by a shortage of suitably qualified workers.