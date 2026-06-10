I’m unemployed. How can I upskill for career progression, particularly in AI?

I’m unemployed at the moment after completing an 18-month contract as an administrator in a public service organisation.

I’m in my 50s and wondering if there are certain areas I can upskill in for career progression. I’m particularly interested in learning about AI and how to use it to help with everyday tasks in my line of work.

Are there particular short-term courses that won’t break the bank, and that are looked upon favourably by employers? Are there any other areas or things I should do to progress?

Many experienced professionals are looking to “reposition themselves” without returning to full-time education, and there is no shortage of flexible, short-term courses to upskill, according to those working in recruitment and career progression.

Although AI is increasingly featuring in hiring conversations, employers are not necessarily expecting candidates to be technical experts, says Breda Dooley, recruitment manager at Matrix Recruitment.

However, a willingness to learn and adapt to new technology, confidence in using AI tools such as Microsoft Copilot for everyday tasks, alongside an understanding of how AI can improve productivity, have become desirable.

“Candidates who can show practical use of AI, for example drafting emails, summarising documents, organising workloads, improving reporting, or streamlining admin tasks, are already standing out,” Dooley says.

Online certifications in Excel, digital skills, project co-ordination, and AI fundamentals are viewed positively by employers, she says.

“The key is to focus on one or two areas that complement existing experience rather than trying to learn everything at once,” Dooley says.

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She urges the reader not to overlook their soft skills, however, saying employers are looking for adaptability, a willingness to learn and practical, transferable skills rather than additional formal qualifications.

“Employers value reliability, communication skills and the ability to multitask just as highly as qualifications. For someone coming from an administrative background, there are several areas that can improve employability relatively quickly,” she says.

These include strong digital skills, which remain “hugely valuable”.

“Advanced Excel and data handling is still one of the most consistently requested skills across admin, finance support, and operations roles,” she says.

“Experience with systems such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, or CRM platforms will also strengthen a CV significantly, so make sure these are outlined clearly when applying for a job.”

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Ciara Spillane, a career coach and trainer of Positive Prospects, says employers take notice of candidates who are actively developing themselves at “every stage of their career”.

Before jumping straight to a course, however, Spillane advises looking at job specs in the reader’s area to see what skills are required that they may not have.

“That will tell you a lot about where to focus and what is needed,” she says.

Noting the reader’s interest in AI, Spillane says AI literacy is quickly becoming a baseline expectation across most office and administrative roles.

Short, practical courses desired by the reader are plentiful. One such course, called “Boosting Productivity with AI”, is provided by University College Dublin’s Professional Academy, where Spillane lectures part-time.

The course is spread out over three weeks, with different levels catering to those seeking a foundational understanding or those seeking advanced skills.

Spillane adds that Springboard+, a Government initiative, offers free and heavily subsidised short courses ranging from certificates to master’s level in areas with “real employment demand”, including AI.

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One point worth flagging, she says, is to avoid courses that are specific to one AI tool.

“You won’t know which platform your next employer uses, so broader AI literacy is more useful at this stage,” she says.

Also important is ensuring that any course chosen by the reader includes a practical element in which they can try out AI tools in real time and apply them to work tasks, she says.

Doing a course in AI is “only half of it”, she says.

“Being able to talk confidently in an interview about how you’ve actually applied what you learned matters just as much as the certificate itself.

If you have work-related questions, from how to deal with burnout to running your own business, The Irish Times Work Q&A column is here to help. You can use the form below to submit your question. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and please include a phone number. Your name and contact details will be confidential and only be used for verification purposes. Any details about your employer will also be anonymised.