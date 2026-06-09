Graduate to professional: 10 organisations offering paid programmes in Ireland

EY

EY Ireland’s graduate programme is designed for recent graduates who want to build careers in professional services, be that in consulting, assurance, strategy and transactions, or tax and law.

The programme welcomes applicants from all degree backgrounds, provided they are on track for a 2:1 or higher. Graduates can apply to areas including assurance, tax, strategy and transactions, technology consulting, AI and data, risk consulting, and people consulting. Some programmes include professional qualifications such as ACA, ACCA, CTA or CFA, while others focus on practical consulting and technology skills without formal exams.

The length of the programme depends on the stream you join. Most programmes linked to professional qualifications last around three to three and a half years because they include structured exam training alongside client work. Programmes without formal professional exams provide intensive training across the first one to two years.

A big feature of the programme is the emphasis on continuous learning, mentoring and exposure to real-world projects from day one. Graduates will benefit from networking opportunities, diversity initiatives, sports clubs and volunteering programmes that support professional and personal development.

Uisce Éireann

Uisce Éireann’s graduate programme is a two-year rotational programme designed for recent graduates who want to build careers in engineering, business operations and infrastructure development.

The programme currently offers two specialist streams: engineering and business operations. Graduates get the opportunity to work across a diverse portfolio of projects, completing three eight-month rotations in infrastructure delivery, asset management and sustainability, and chief operations. Graduate roles are mainly based in Dublin and Cork, with hybrid working available for up to three days per week from home.

The programme aims to develop future leaders of a sustainable water sector in Ireland by building technical, leadership and communication skills through hands-on project experience. Graduates benefit from mentoring, wellbeing support, structured training through “Uisce University”, and, in some streams, funding for professional qualifications.

Applicants must be graduating in the current year or have graduated within the previous two years. Candidates for the engineering stream require a level 8 engineering degree, while business operations applicants need a degree in business, commerce, business information systems or a related discipline. Applications are submitted online through the Uisce Éireann careers portal.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific offers a highly regarded graduate programme designed to develop future talent within the medical technology sector. Applicants are expected to have a level 8 honours degree in a Stem-related area.

Based across its Irish sites in Galway, Cork, and Clonmel, the programme gives graduates the opportunity to work in areas such as manufacturing, research and development, and process engineering. The programme runs for two years and combines practical experience with structured professional development, mentoring and technical training.

One of the programme’s standout features, at its Cork and Clonmel sites, is its rotational structure. Graduates rotate across different departments and projects over the two years, gaining exposure to different areas, including quality assurance and operational excellence. The programme also provides opportunities to work with cutting-edge technologies in advanced manufacturing facilities, giving participants a deeper understanding of how a global medtech company operates.

Each of Boston Scientific’s three Irish sites also has a Young Professional Network which organises welcome events, nights out and tag rugby, helping graduates to settle in and bond with peers.

The quality of Boston Scientific’s graduate programme was recognised at the 2026 gradireland Graduate Recruitment Awards, where the company won “Graduate Employer of the Year – Intake up to 40”.

Pfizer

Pfizer’s graduate programme is a structured early-careers programme designed for graduates in science, engineering, biotechnology, pharmacy and finance disciplines who want to build careers in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The programme is based across Pfizer’s major Irish sites in Dublin, Cork and Kildare. Graduates gain hands-on experience working on manufacturing, operations, quality, engineering and innovations projects using advanced pharmaceutical technologies.

On this programme, graduates gain exposure to real operational and research environments within a global healthcare company. The programme usually runs for over two years and often includes rotational placements across different departments to broaden technical and business experience. Graduates receive structured mentoring, leadership training, coaching and professional development support throughout their different rotations.

Applications are submitted online through Pfizer’s careers portal by uploading a CV and answering application questions. Applicants are usually required to be final-year students or recent graduates eligible to work in Ireland, with start dates commonly beginning in September.

PwC

PwC’s Graduate Programme is aimed at final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students who are on track to achieve at least a 2:1 degree. The programme is open to students from all academic backgrounds, with opportunities available across tax, consulting, assurance and specialised assurance services.

Depending on the business area and professional qualification you pursue, the programme takes around three years to complete. During this time, graduates work full-time while studying towards qualifications such as ACA or ACCA, supported by paid study leave, tutorials and mentoring. Graduates on this programme are also encouraged to focus on professional development through coaching, networking opportunities and technical training.

Graduate roles are available across the company’s offices in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. You can apply online through the PwC careers website by selecting their preferred role and location, then submitting a CV, academic results and application questions explaining their motivation and skills.

Central Bank

The Central Bank of Ireland’s graduate programme is a three-year programme designed for recent graduates who want to work at the centre of Ireland’s financial and economic system. The programme offers graduates the opportunity to gain experience across areas of financial regulation, economic policy, risk management and data analytics. Graduates complete two rotations across different business areas, helping them to build both technical and interpersonal skills.

Key features of the programme include tailored graduate training, mentoring, study support for professional qualifications, hybrid working and access to wellbeing initiatives, employee networks and sports clubs. Graduates are mainly based at the Central Bank’s Dockland Campus in Dublin.

Graduates can apply online through the Central Bank careers portal and select a preferred stream in data and analytics, supervision, policy and risk, or actuarial. Applicants must have achieved, or be on track for, a 2:1 honours degree in any discipline, although certain streams favour specific backgrounds including economics, finance, mathematics, statistics, engineering and actuarial studies.

The recruitment process usually involves aptitude tests, a job simulation, a video interview and a final competency-based interview.

Invest NI

Invest NI’s graduate gateway programme is a two-year graduate development scheme at Northern Ireland’s regional business development agency. The programme gives graduates hands-on experience supporting businesses, trade initiatives and investment projects that contribute to economic growth across Northern Ireland.

Graduates rotate through structured placements in both the Belfast headquarters and regional offices in Omagh, Derry, Ballymena and Newry. There are also opportunities to support international trade missions and export-focused activities.

Applicants normally hold, or expect to achieve, at least a 2:2 degree or postgraduate qualification in any discipline. Applications are submitted online through the Invest NI careers portal and usually open in February, with successful candidates beginning the programme in September.

The programme’s main objective is to prepare graduates to support innovation, exports and business growth across Northern Ireland. Key features of the programme include mentoring, certified coaching, expert-led training and hybrid working arrangements. Graduates can expect to develop skills in communication, business analysis, project management and stakeholder engagement while working on real economic development projects.

Graduates who successfully complete the programme may progress into permanent client officer roles within Invest NI.

Fáilte Ireland

Fáilte Ireland’s graduate programme takes two years to complete and is designed for graduates who want to build careers in tourism, destination development and public sector project management. The programme gives participants practical experience within Ireland’s National Tourism Development Authority through rotational placements across areas such as the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Dublin Region, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Business Tourism.

Graduate roles are based in regional offices relevant to these different programme teams, be that in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford or Mullingar.

The programme endeavours to develop tourism professionals who can support sustainable growth and innovation across Ireland’s tourism sector. Applicants must hold, or expect to achieve, at least a 2:1 level 8 degree in a tourism or hospitality-related discipline. Candidates can apply online through Fáilte Ireland’s recruitment portal, completing competency-based application questions and providing qualification details.

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Key features of the programme include structured mentoring, professional development training and hands-on involvement in national tourism initiatives. Graduates work on real industry projects while developing skills in communication, stakeholder engagement, project management and tourism strategy.

Successful graduates gain valuable public sector experience and strong networking opportunities within the wider Irish tourism industry.

Coillte

Coillte’s Graduate Programme is a two-year development programme designed for recent graduates who want to build careers in forestry, sustainability, engineering, environmental science and business.

The programme gives graduates practical experience through rotational placements across areas such as sustainability, ecology, resource optimisation analysis and planning, harvesting and operations management, commercial supply chain, property acquisition, and financial planning. Placements are based in locations across Ireland depending on the business area and project requirements.

Applicants must hold, or be on track to achieve a minimum 2:2 classification in a relevant discipline such as forestry, ecology, engineering, environmental science or business. Applications are submitted through the Coillte careers portal, with recruitment typically involving application screening, assessments, presentations and interviews.

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The programme promises mentoring, field visits, international exchanges and enrolment in an external business skills development programme. Graduates will also get to work on high-profile strategic projects while developing leadership, communication and technical skills. The programme’s main aim is to prepare future professionals who can support sustainable forestry, biodiversity and climate-focused initiatives across Ireland.

Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers’ graduate programme is a two-year programme run by one of the world’s leading producers of Irish whiskey aimed at graduates who want to begin careers in the food and beverage industry.

The programme offers opportunities across areas such as engineering, supply chain, business, HR, communications, strategy, environmental science, IT and business analytics. Graduate roles are based in the company’s headquarters in Dublin and Midleton Distillery in Cork.

Applicants can apply online through the Irish Distillers careers portal by submitting a CV and completing application questions. Eligible candidates are usually final-year students or recent graduates with qualifications relevant to their chosen stream.

The structured programme is committed to graduates’ technical and professional skills development and offers both mentorship and involvement in real business-critical projects from the beginning. Graduates work with internationally recognised brands, such as Jameson, Redbreast and Midleton while gaining exposure to innovation, sustainability and global operations.