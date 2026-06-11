‘Mexico never leaves your heart’: football-mad expats gather in Dublin as World Cup kicks off

Mexican soccer fans celebrate their country scoring the first goal of the tournament at the Button Factory, Temple Bar, on Thursday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Most of the Mexican expatriates crowded into a very sweaty and loud Button Factory in Dublin on Thursday hadn’t even been born when their country held their last World Cup in 1986.

It was a raucous crowd of mostly young football fans who filled the Temple Bar venue for the opening match of the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa.

In the 2022 census, there were 3,300 Mexican citizens living in Ireland. A lot more have come since the last census, according to those present.

It certainly seems that way from the 550 fans in the sold-out Button Factory, and those in several other venues around Dublin and in Cork, where there is a substantial Mexican population.

There were thunderous cheers, collective singing and fist pumping. And that was before the game even started.

“I’m as nervous as if I was about to play. My legs are shaking right now,” said Ivan Murillo. He’s an optimistic man and thinks Mexico can make the semi-finals.

Elizabeth Lopez is an Irish citizen and proud Mexican who came dressed from head to toe in the colours of her native country, clutching a Mexican flag in case anybody doubted her loyalties.

“You can leave Mexico, but Mexico can never leave your heart,” she said.

Oscar Castillo and his friend Laura González outside the Button Factory in Dublin before the start of the World Cup

Oscar Castillo came dressed in his El Santo mask, named after a famous Mexican professional wrestler and actor. “Tonight is going to be one of our best experiences of our lives,” he said, win, lose or draw.

“We are expecting to win. Whatever happens it is so good to be in Dublin with our people,” said his friend Laura González.

“I never knew there were so many Mexicans in Dublin. The community is growing every year. I’m so happy that Mexico is hosting all the world in Mexico. We are going to have a really great party.”

“We say Irish people are the Mexican Europeans and we are the Irish of our continent,” said Ignacio Beni, who has been living in Ireland for nine years.

There were loud boos for the Stars and Stripes when it appeared on screen and even louder cheers for the Mexican flag as the clock ticked down on the big screen before kick-off.

Everybody stood for the Himno Nacional Mexicano, the Mexican national anthem, their fists clutched to their hearts.

[ World Cup Group A guide: Mexico must finish top to set up last-16 game against EnglandOpens in new window ]

They didn’t have long to wait before Julián Quinoñes rifled home the first goal of the night and of the tournament after just eight minutes.

Had things been different there would be an Irish invasion of Mexico tonight for the game against South Korea in Guadalajara. Alas, it was not to be. The scenes in the Button Factory are about as close as we are going to get to a Mexican World Cup.