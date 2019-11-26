Tesla’s Musk and Ford in spat over who has best pickup

Ford Motors is taking issue with a claim by Tesla’s Elon Musk that his company’s new Cybertruck can outperform Ford’s top-selling F-150 pickup.

While releasing a series of specs last week for Cybertruck, which is scheduled to start deliveries as soon as late 2021, Musk called up a video of the the pickup in a tug-of-war against Ford’s F-150.

He tweeted a clip of the test on Sunday showing his vehicle pulling a screeching Ford model up a hill. Ford thinks Musk was making an apples-to-oranges comparison. The video the Tesla chief executive officer tweeted appears to show a two-wheel drive version of the F-150 against an all-wheel drive Cybertruck. Other details that could have factored in which pickup won out include curb weight and tire type.

Sundeep Madra, vice president of Ford X, the automaker’s unit for developing new business models, challenged Musk on Monday to send Ford a Cybertruck. He linked to a post by the car-enthusiast site motor1.com that questioned whether Tesla’s test was “fair game.”

Musk responded to Madra: “Bring it on.” Tesla and Ford have been at this before. More than a year after Musk tweeted a boast about how much weight Tesla’s truck would be able to tow, Ford released a promotional video of an electric F-150 prototype dragging more than one million pounds of double-decker rail cars. Here’s a breakdown of how Ford’s most popular gasoline-fueled F-150 stacks up against Tesla’s most commonly ordered Cybertruck as of Saturday, according to a Musk tweet. - Bloomberg