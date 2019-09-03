Tesla drivers reportedly locked out of cars after app goes down

Owners left stranded after app, which some use as keys, is taken down

Updated: less than a minute ago
 

Technology is wonderful until it fails you. Tesla drivers were reportedly locked out of their vehicles for several hours yesterday after the app, which many use as a key, was taken down for maintenance.

Stranded drivers took to Twitter complaining about the app and tagging the company with questions about when it would be restored. One woman in the US said she was forced to abandon her vehicle and a get an uber home.

tweets

Tesla owners also are issued a card that can be used as a key, but several indicated they rely on the app to get into and operate their vehicle and thus don’t keep the card on them.

The outage began at about 4.30pm US eastern time and lasted for about four hours, according to one report. Tesla has yet to comment.