Tesla drivers reportedly locked out of cars after app goes down

Technology is wonderful until it fails you. Tesla drivers were reportedly locked out of their vehicles for several hours yesterday after the app, which many use as a key, was taken down for maintenance.

Stranded drivers took to Twitter complaining about the app and tagging the company with questions about when it would be restored. One woman in the US said she was forced to abandon her vehicle and a get an uber home.

tweets @Tesla what’s the status of the network? I’m stuck at a supercharger, plugged in. Trying to get home with a dead key fob, was using the app to run the car. Now the system’s down for 3 hours. Help! — Kristian Kicinski (@kkicinski) September 3, 2019 @Tesla the app has been down for hours. Will somebody fix it? — Dave Smith (@MailDave) September 3, 2019 The @Tesla app is down! Server broke? Hacked? People's cell phone apps are claiming that they no longer have a car associated with the account, or cannot log in... https://t.co/aUbgUy4cuR — Tesla lover (@AllElectrified) September 3, 2019

Tesla owners also are issued a card that can be used as a key, but several indicated they rely on the app to get into and operate their vehicle and thus don’t keep the card on them.

The outage began at about 4.30pm US eastern time and lasted for about four hours, according to one report. Tesla has yet to comment.