New Cabra rail station planned near Carnlough Road junction

A train enters the southern end of the Phoenix Park tunnel. The new Cabra train station will be located close to the northern end of the tunnel. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times

Irish Rail plans to develop a new train station at Cabra in north Dublin, first mooted five years ago as part of its Dart expansion programme.

The station will be located close to the junction of Cabra Road and Carnlough Road, in the south of the suburb, on the existing Phoenix Park Tunnel line and will serve a population of 26,000 living within 1km of the planned stop.

An existing service runs from Newbridge and Hazelhatch/Celbridge in Co Kildare to Connolly and Grand Canal Dock, but without a stop in Cabra, which is one of the most densely populated areas though which the line runs.

The line is due to be upgraded to Dart standard as part of the Irish Rail Dart+ project. Planning permission for Dart+ South West, which included a new station, Heuston West at Clancy Quay, was granted permission last November.

While a station at Cabra was under consideration when the Dart expansion plans were published in 2020, it was not included in the planning application.

However, Irish Rail said, strong support for a Cabra stop emerged during the public consultation process for the Dart+ South West project.

The company said it had “taken this feedback on board and following a feasibility study are now proposing to progress the development of a new rail station in Cabra. Subject to planning being granted, construction of the new station at Cabra will be delivered in conjunction with the Dart+ Programme works.”

Irish Rail plans to start construction of the Dart+ South West line next year. The new Cabra station will be served by a BusConnects core bus corridor, and will also have the “potential”, Irish Rail said, to connect to the Metrolink airport line at Glasnevin, if that project secures planning permission.

The Cabra station would also be a short walk from the TUD campus at Grangegorman.