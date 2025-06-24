Dublin’s Parliament Street to go almost traffic-free from July 4th

Parliament Street in Dublin during a temporary road closure in 2022. It will become almost entirely traffic-free from July 4th. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Parliament Street in Dublin’s Temple Bar will become almost entirely traffic-free from July 4th under the next phase of the Dublin City Centre Traffic Plan.

Most vehicular traffic will no longer be permitted to enter Parliament Street from Essex Quay. This will allow the first section of the street, as far as the cross street that runs from Essex Gate to Essex Street East, to be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists.

Some traffic will still be permitted on the street, which runs past the Turk’s Head and the Porterhouse pubs, to facilitate access to disabled bays, the District Court at Dolphin House, and for deliveries and resident access.

South of Essex Gate/Essex Street East to the junction of Parliament Street and Dame Street in front of City Hall, the area will also be traffic free, although, similar to most other pedestrianised streets in the city, deliveries will be permitted from 6am-11am.

READ MORE

As part of the scheme, traffic on Grattan Bridge – the link between Capel Street and Parliament Street – will be reduced to one lane and must turn right at Essex Quay. This will facilitate the installation of a two-way cycle lane on the east side of Grattan Bridge, which will give cyclists a direct, safe link all the way from City Hall, up Capel Street to Bolton Street – a distance of almost 1km.

The first phase of the traffic plan came into force last August, with a ban on private cars and commercial vehicles travelling directly east or west along the Liffey at either side of O’Connell Bridge from 7am to 7pm daily.

Last month, a ban on private traffic turning left from Westland Row into Pearse Street was introduced, with private traffic diverted east on to a new two-way stretch of Pearse Street, leaving the left or west turn on to Pearse Street for public transport.

The removal of traffic from Parliament Street was made possible by the diversion of two bus routes, the 69 and 69X earlier this year. Until April both bus services ran from Rathcoole in west Dublin to Hawkins Street, turning from the north quays across Grattan Bridge on to Parliament Street and left on to Dame Street. They now instead continue along the north quays and cross Rosie Hackett Bridge on to Hawkins Street, before terminating at Poolbeg Street.

The Parliament Street scheme capitalises on the traffic-free measures in place on Capel Street since 2021, which resulted in a reduction of 72 per cent in cars using Parliament Street.

Public consultation undertaken by the council last month found 90 per cent of respondents were in favour of the new measures, with many referencing the success of Capel Street, the council said. “Respondents repeatedly mentioned that the proposed measures would make Parliament Street safer and more pleasant for walking and cycling, encourage families and children to visit, and create opportunities for outdoor seating, socialising, and community events,” it said.

To mark the change of use of Parliament Street a market will be held on July 4th, with family-friendly events scheduled to take place every weekend in July, starting on July 5th.