Swiss to boost Cork-Zurich route next summer

Swiss International Airlines will boost its service from Cork to Zurich next year, the airport said on Tuesday.

Swiss will fly Airbus A220s four days a-week from Cork Airport to Zurich, beginning on March 29th 2020 and running until October 20th, increasing capacity and extending to season to 30 weeks from 27.

The carrier’s move will boost the available seats on the service next summer by 2,022 to more than 32,400 across the 30 weeks, an increase of 7 per cent according to the airport.

Niall McCarthy, Cork Airport’s managing director said the expansion was a testament to Swiss’s confidence in the route.

“We are confident that with the extended season with Swiss, this will further add to Cork Airport’s impressive growth to date, attracting even more holiday and business visitors to the south of Ireland region for 2020,” he said.

Andreas Koester, senior director of sales for Ireland, Britain and Iceland with Swiss’s parent, Lufthansa, noted that Cork continued to be an important part of the group’s network.

Since introducing the route in 2017, demand has continued to grow so we have responded with another increase in overall capacity,” he said.