Mike Rutter set to leave Aer Lingus as chief operating officer

Aer Lingus’s chief operating officer Mike Rutter is believed to be leaving the Irish airline.

Mr Rutter joined Aer Lingus in early 2014 as chief commercial officer, having previously held roles with UK airline Flybe, security group G4S and American Express. He has held the role of chief operating officer since October 2015.

In a statement issued to The Irish Times, Aer Lingus said that Mr Rutter was on “annual leave” while Mr Rutter did not return calls to The Irish Times on the matter.

However, sources have indicated he is leaving the Irish airline.

In October 2018, Willie Walsh, the Irish man who leads IAG, Aer Lingus’s parent company, published a blog stating that he was “pleased” that Mr Rutter had “extended his contract” with Aer Lingus and would “work with Sean [Doyle, the Irish airline’s then newly-appointed chief executive] to ensure that the airline continues to deliver its strong performance”.

Mr Rutter’s LinkedIn page states that as chief operating officer of Aer Lingus, he has had responsibility for its flight operations, in-flight services, ground operations and catering, its “guest experience” and commercial activities.

He has been responsible for the “development and execution” of its commercial and operational strategy and has also managed the carrier’s day-to-day operations. Mr Rutter has also served on the Aer Lingus board.