Connolly Motor Group acquires Hyundai dealership in Galway

Connolly Motor Group has acquired the Hyundai dealership in Ballybrit, Co Galway, expanding its worforce to 280.

The deal will also see Connolly Motor Group take over the Hyundai service centre in Oranmore. The company said it expects to grow staff numbers in Galway as it builds on its investment.

Connolly Motor Group, one of the largest in the State, is run by brothers Kevin and Neil Connolly. It operates car dealerships across Galway, Mayo and Sligo, selling more than 5,000 retail cars annually.

“I hope that with our new relationship with Hyundai, we can continue to build upon what is already a prominent and well-respected company within the motor industry,” director Kevin Connolly said.

“This is another strategic acquisition for our business, further strengthening our offering to our customers in the West and creating economies of scale in a highly-competitive market,” he added.

Stephen Gleeson, managing director of Hyundai Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Connolly Motor Group to the Hyundai family. Hyundai is Ireland’s fastest growing car brand over the last ten years and the fit between both companies in terms of expansion and ambition is very clear.”