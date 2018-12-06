ICG agrees €500,000 deal for management of IT infrastructure

Irish Continental Group (ICG) has agreed a €500,000 deal with digital support company Auxilion, which will remotely manage and monitor the company’s IT infrastructure.

Under the three-year deal, the company will support ICG’s IT networks across Ireland, the UK, France and the Netherlands.

“With passengers and corporate customers booking and conducting business online, our IT infrastructure is critical to our ability to service customer needs. We selected Auxilion because of its track record,” said ICG head of IT Seamus McCarville.

The Irish Ferries owner said last week revenues fell 1.3 per cent to €285.3 million in the first 10 months of the year as a result of sailing disruptions and schedule changes. However, that was offset by growth in its container and terminal divisions.

The company’s IT capability across all those divisions will be managed by Auxilion, which will monitor critical information such as ferry reservations and container shipping systems.

“Auxilion’s reputation as one of the leading cloud consultancy and support organisations means that it is an ideal partner to bring us on the next wave of transformation,” Mr McCarville added.