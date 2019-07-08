Dublin Airport passenger traffic hits record 3.2m in June

More than 3.2 million people travelled through Dublin Airport in June, setting a new record for the month, the latest figures show.

Dublin Airport – Ireland’s biggest gateway – said that June passenger numbers grew 4 per cent on the same month last year to exceed 3.2 million.

The airport added that it was the busiest June in its 79-year history.

More than 15.5 million passengers used Dublin Airport in the first six months of this year, 875,000 or 6 per cent more than during the first half of 2018.

Almost 846,000 of them were using the Irish airport to connect between transatlantic flights and services to and from Europe, an increase of 12 per cent on the same period last year.

In June alone, the number of passengers flying between Dublin and continental Europe rose 5 per cent to more than 1.7 million.

Transatlantic traffic also increased 5 per cent with 469,000 people travelling to and from North America.

Passengers flying between Dublin and destinations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific rose 4 per cent to 95,000 in June.

UK traffic grew at the slowest rate, increasing 1 per cent to 879,000. UK traffic fell sharply in the period following its vote to leave the EU in 2016.

Traffic between other airports in the Republic tumbled 19 per cent in June to 9,500.