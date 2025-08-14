‘No country is safe’: Deadly Nordic heatwave supercharged by climate crisis, scientists say

Climate change made the recent "relentless" heatwave in Norway, Sweden and Finland about 2C hotter and at least 10 times more likely, scientists have said. Photograph: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

A prolonged heatwave in Nordic countries last month was supercharged by the climate crisis, scientists have said.

It showed that “no country is safe from climate change”, according to Prof Friederike Otto, who leads the World Weather Attribution (WWA) collaboration, which did the Nordic analysis.

Norway, Sweden and Finland have historically cool climates but were hit by soaring temperatures, including a record run of 22 days above 30 degrees in Finland. Sweden endured 10 straight days of “tropical nights”, when temperatures did not fall below 20 degrees.

Global heating, caused by the burning of fossil fuels, made the heatwave at least 10 times more likely and two degrees hotter, the scientists said. Some of the weather data and climate models used in their analysis indicated the heatwave would have been impossible without human-caused climate breakdown.

The heat had widespread effects, with hospitals overheating and overcrowding and some forced to cancel planned surgery. At least 60 people drowned as outdoor swimming increased, while toxic algal blooms flourished in seas and lakes.

Hundreds of wildfires burned in forests and people were reported fainting at holiday-season events. In the last major heatwave in the region, in 2018, 750 people died early in Sweden alone, and scientists anticipate a similar toll once the data is processed.

Wildlife was also affected, especially the Scandinavian peninsula’s famous reindeer. Some animals died in the heat and others entered towns seeking shade. Drivers were warned that reindeer could seek to cool down in road tunnels.

Much of the northern hemisphere has experienced heatwaves in recent weeks. This includes the UK, Spain and Croatia, where wildfire destruction is almost double the 20-year average, and the US, Japan and South Korea. Scientists are certain that the climate crisis has intensified this extreme weather.

Climatologist Prof Otto, from Imperial College London, said: “Even relatively cold Scandinavian countries are facing dangerous heatwaves today with 1.3 degrees of warming – no country is safe from climate change.

“Burning oil, gas, and coal is killing people today. Fossil fuels are supercharging extreme weather and to stop the climate from becoming more dangerous, we need to stop burning them and shift to renewable energy.”

Finland saw a record run of 22 days above 30C (86F) in July. Photograph: Jouni Porsanger/ Lehtikuva/ AFP

Heatwaves such as the one in Scandinavia will become another five times more frequent by 2100 if global heating reaches 2.6 degrees, which is the trajectory today.

Maja Vahlberg, a Swedish expert at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, said: “This July reminded us that in the north, heat is not a distant threat but is seeping into hospitals, care facilities and homes. Our infrastructure was not built to withstand these extreme temperatures and our ageing population is increasingly susceptible to dangerous heat.

“I watched a reindeer stay in the same patch of shade for three days straight without grazing, a quiet sign of the strain the heat was causing,” she said.

The rapid WWA study on the role of human-caused global heating in the Nordic heatwave compared the likelihood of the high temperatures in today’s hotter climate with that in the cooler preindustrial period, focusing on the hottest two-week period in each country.

It found that even the relatively small 0.2 degree rise in global temperature since 2018 had doubled the chance of such heatwaves, showing that every fraction of a degree mattered, the scientists said. “Climate change is fundamentally reshaping the world we live in,” said Dr Clair Barnes, at Imperial College London.