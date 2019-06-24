Staycity to hire 200 new employees as it readies launch of four new properties

Irish aparthotel operator Staycity is set to recruit an additional 200 employees over the next few months as it gears up for a record number of property openings in the second half of 2019.

Staycity, which offers short-term and long-term apartment and aparthotel lettings, was founded in 2004 by Tom Walsh and his brother Ger. It currently has more than 7,000 apartments in its portfolio, including four developments in Dublin, has about 500 employees, and reported revenues of some €70 million for 2018. It is now set to expand even further over the coming months.

Four new properties will join the portfolio before the end of this year with recruitment drives already underway for general manager, front-of-house, sales and housekeeping positions based in Paris, Venice, Edinburgh and Berlin.

Opening at the beginning of August will be Staycity’s largest property to date, Staycity Aparthotels Marne-la-Vallée, just a 10-minute walk from Disneyland Paris. Facilities include 284 apartments, 22 holiday villas, a swimming pool, restaurant, Staycafé, bar and extensive gardens and terraces.

In the second week of August Staycity opens in Venice, Mestre, with 175 studio and one-bed apartments. The property will have a Staycafé, fitness room as well as guest parking and is a 12-minute train journey into the historic city of Venice.

By the end of the year Staycity will also open its first property in Germany with 48 apartments near Charlie Living in Berlin. The property will operate under Staycity’s premium brand, Wilde Aparthotels by Staycity, and will consist of studio- and one-bed apartments.

Staycity’s fourth opening this year will be in Edinburgh’s King’s Stables Road, also operating under the Wilde brand. The 123-apartment property in the heart of the city will offer guests a lounge, Staycafé, and fitness room as well as a spacious arts facility incorporating a gallery and exhibition space.

Next year, Staycity will open a second property in Manchester, with a 224-apartment property opening in the city’s Northern Quarter.

“This is a crucial time for Staycity as we add nearly 700 apartments to our inventory and recruit and train the additional staff this expansion demands,” said Keith Freeman, chief operating officer with Staycity.