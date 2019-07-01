Press Up seeks to add 54 bedrooms to Clarence

Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Press Up Entertainment have lodged plans to almost double the bedroom capacity of the four star Clarence hotel in Dublin.

Last week, Press Up announced that it had bought The Clarence Hotel leasehold.

The Clarence owners, Bono, the Edge and Paddy McKillen snr will continue to retain ownership of the hotel building in Temple Bar .

However, in seeking the maximise a return on their investment, Press Up has lodged plans for an additional 54 bedrooms at the hotel which currently has 59 bedrooms.

The new rooms are to be located on the second, third and fourth floors of the adjacent Dollard House which is a protected structure.

The plan – designed by Cathal O’Neill and Co architects – will be seeking to change the offices to hotel use.

The application comes 11 years after Bono, The Edge and Paddy McKillen Snr secured planning permission for a Norman Foster designed €150 million redevelopment of the Clarence hotel arranged around a dramatic atrium and topped by a flying saucer-style roof.

The plan was shelved in 2009 due to the recession and planning permission for the scheme expired in 2013.

A spokeswoman for the Press Up group said on Monday that the application is being made now “as we are excited to further expand the business and have no reason to delay”.

The spokeswoman said that the fit-out for the new rooms would take one year.