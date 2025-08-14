Oasis fans warned no public parking allowed around Croke Park

There will be no public parking around Croke Park this weekend as tens of thousands of Oasis fans head to the long-awaited Irish leg of the Oasis Live ’25 world tour.

Before the tour Oasis had not performed live in Britain or Ireland in 16 years and crowds are expected to be significant on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Transport for Ireland has warned concertgoers not to bring cars to the stadium and parking will be prohibited in a wide area, including residential streets around the stadium.

On the Dart and commuter rail network, there will be extra trains before and after the concerts on the Maynooth line, serving Drumcondra Station directly, while the northern commuter line and city centre routes will have additional Dart services to cater for demand.

Concertgoers are encouraged to travel early and to expect trains to be busy. Alcohol is not permitted on any train services.

Irish Rail has announced additional intercity train and commuter services. But the company warned that many trains on intercity routes are already sold out – on Friday, as well as for the Saturday and Sunday concert dates – with remaining tickets selling fast.

Irish Rail urged those planning to travel long distances for the gigs or for other reasons to book their travel as soon as possible at irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app, as tickets will not be available at intercity stations on the day. Customers must travel on the specific train booked.

Extra intercity trains are as follows:

Saturday August 16th

08.00 Cork to Dublin Heuston

10.15 Waterford to Dublin Heuston

00.30 Dublin Heuston to Galway (departs after midnight so check August 17th for ticket sales)

00.40 Dublin Heuston to Cork (departs after midnight so check August 17th for ticket sales) with connection at Limerick Junction for Limerick

Sunday August 17th

07.45 Cork to Dublin Heuston

10.45 Waterford to Dublin Heuston

14.15 Du in Heuston to Waterford

00.40 Dublin Heuston to Cork (departs after midnight so check August 18th for ticket sales) with connection at Limerick Junction for Limerick

There will be a 23:59 Dublin Connolly to Belfast both nights.

Concert goes have been advised to check irishrail.ie for the full list of services.