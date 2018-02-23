Aer Lingus grows profits by 15.5% to €269mn

Aer Lingus grew profits by 15.5 per cent last year to € 269 million, according to its parent, International Consolidated Airlines’ Group (IAG).

Revenues at the Irish airline rose 5.3 per cent to € 1.86 billion.

IAG noted that overall passenger revenues rose but fell on an individual basis as the airline boosted capacity and dealt with increased competition.

Aer Lings added a new Airbus A330 to its long-haul fleet during the year, while 2017’s figures also reflected the full-year impact of an additional A330 delivered during 2016.

Overall, IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, earned € 2.73 billion profits on revenues of almost € 23 billion last year. The airline said it would return €500 million to shareholders during 2018 in its second share buyback in two years, as it also lifted its full-year dividend by 15 per cent to 27 cents per share.

IAG’s airlines last year benefited from strong travel demand thanks to robust economies and low oil prices, and the company said it expected to continue to grow.

“Our confidence in IAG’s future remains undaunted and today we’re announcing our intention to undertake a share buyback,” IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said in a statement on Friday.

With fuel prices set to rise this year, and investors fretting over wage inflation, there is more pressure on airlines to show that they can keep costs down.

IAG said that it expected to improve its unit costs excluding the price of fuel this year on a constant currency basis.

(Additional reporting Reuters)