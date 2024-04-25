Gardaí investigate if mother was moved into driver’s seat after fatal crash

Gardaí investigating the death of a mother of two in a crash in Cork earlier this year have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Officers investigating the death of Sheila Dunne who was fatally injured in a crash at Sarsfield’s Court in Glanmire on February 11th arrested the woman at her home in Cork early on Thursday morning. She was taken to a local Garda station for questioning.

The woman, who was known to Ms Dunne, was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Ms Dunne, who was in her 50s, was found in the driver’s seat of the crash vehicle when the emergency services arrived at the scene of the crash. But sources say gardaí suspect she may have been placed in the driver’s seat after the crash which happened at 7.45pm on February 11th.

Ms Dunne was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries and she died at the hospital two days later. A postmortem examination further increased garda suspicions that she may not have been the driver of the car.

Garda forensic experts also examined the vehicle for any forensic clues as to who was driving it and it is understood that they found Ms Dunne’s DNA on the passenger’s airbag which inflated on impact.

Garda sources said that mobile phone records will prove central in their investigation into the case to see whether any other occupant of the car contacted anyone in the immediate aftermath of the crash while CCTV footage from the Glanmire area will also be important.

Ms Dunne, who worked as a special needs assistant at Watergrasshill National School, was remembered at her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune as someone who had a great sense of pride in her two children Lilley and TJ.

Mass celebrant, Fr Patrick Fogarty said: “I’m told Sheila met the love of her life 30 years ago on Valentine’s Day. Sadly, Ted was taken from us three short years ago. They had a wonderful loving relationship and today they are reunited.”

A colleague at Watergrasshill NS remembered her as ”the kindest, caring and most selfless person I have ever met. She would always light up any room. I was lucky enough to call her a friend and colleague. She will be dearly missed and will leave a void in all our hearts in Watergrasshill NS.”