Trump ‘hush money’ trial told of attempted deal to buy silence of ex-Playboy model

Former US president Donald Trump waves outside the courtroom during a break in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in Manhattan, on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. Photograph: Jefferson Siegel/ The New York Times

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified at Donald Trump’s criminal trial on Thursday that he worked out a deal that would allow Mr Trump to buy the silence of a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with him, but called it off.

Mr Pecker (72), said he signed an agreement with Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to assign the rights to the woman’s story to a shell company that would hide the fact that Mr Trump’s company was paying for it. He said he called off the deal after speaking with a company lawyer.

“Michael Cohen said, ‘The boss is going to be very angry with you.’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m not going forward, the deal is off,’” Mr Pecker testified.

“He was very angry, very upset, screaming, basically, at me,” Mr Pecker said of Mr Cohen.

READ MORE

Mr Pecker is a key witness in the case against the former US president, who is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to another woman who said she had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump, porn star Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors say Mr Pecker, who has not been charged with a crime, engaged in a conspiracy with Mr Trump and Mr Cohen to corrupt the 2016 election by suppressing unflattering stories that might hurt Mr Trump’s candidacy.

The f Former tabloid publisher David Pecker has taken took the stand again at Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial on Thursday, following his testimony earlier in the week.

Mr Pecker, the former chief executive of American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer, testified that he used his position to help Mr Trump kill negative stories that threatened his campaign.

After Mr Trump announced his run ahead of the presidential election of 2016, he invited Mr Pecker and Mr Cohen to a meeting at Trump Tower, Mr Pecker said. Mr Trump said he was looking for a media insider who could help suppress negative stories – a tactic prosecutors call “catch-and-kill”.

“They asked me what can I do – and what magazines could do – to help the campaign,” Mr Pecker said, adding that he said he would be the “eyes and ears” for the campaign.

Prosecutors allege Mr Pecker ultimately connected Mr Trump to Ms Daniels in 2016, before the election. Mr Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, allegedly covering up a $130,000 payment in 2016 to Ms Daniels over a 2006 affair.

Along with Ms Daniels, prosecutors allege American Media paid off two others who had salacious stories about Mr Trump: a doorman who said Mr Trump had had a child out of wedlock, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said she had an extramarital affair with him.

Mr Pecker confirmed that American Media paid the doorman, Dino Sajudin, $30,000 for his story, essentially quashing it by not making it public.

Mr Pecker is the first witness to testify in the trial, which is in its seventh day and is expected to last six weeks.

Ms McDougal is also expected to testify during the trial, along with Mr Cohen, who says he arranged the payment to Ms Daniels and was reimbursed by Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts and denied having an affair with Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He has also denied having an affair with Ms McDougal.

Hush money payments themselves are not illegal, and Mr Trump’s lawyers have argued the payout to Ms Daniels was personal and unrelated to his campaign.

Prosecutors say the payment was a campaign expense that should have been disclosed and that Mr Trump’s arrangement with the Enquirer deceived voters by suppressing stories of alleged extramarital affairs at a time when he faced accusations of sexual misbehaviour.

The trial is the first of a past or present US president and carries political risks for Mr Trump as he prepares for a November rematch with President Joe Biden and fends off three other criminal indictments, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

US Supreme Court arguments have also begun on Thursday over whether Mr Trump can avoid prosecution over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The justices on Thursday considered for the first time whether a former president has absolute immunity from criminal charges for actions he took while in office, as Mr Trump claims.

He is the first former president to be charged with crimes. Mr Trump had said he wanted to be at the Supreme Court on Thursday, but is required to be in court in New York for the hush-money trial.

Mr Trump has complained that the trial, which began on April 15th and is expected to last six to eight weeks, is preventing him from campaigning, though he uses his courthouse appearances as mini-stump speeches.

Justice Merchan has imposed a limited gag order on Mr Trump that bars him from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors and other people close to the case, including court staff and their families.

Prosecutors have asked Justice Merchan to fine Mr Trump $1,000 apiece for 10 social media posts they said violated the order, including one where he called Mr Cohen and Ms Daniels “sleazebags”.

Mr Trump has said the gag order violates his right to free speech and says he is being treated unfairly by Justice Merchan. – Reuters/Guardian