Bray railway station to get €3.5 million travel hub investment

Bray railway station: Bus services are to be realigned alongside upgrades to cycling and pedestrian facilities. Photo: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Minister of Transport Eamon Ryan has turned the sod on a transport hub project for Bray station in Co Wicklow.

At a cost of €3.5 million, the project will realign bus services at Bray’s Daly Station, upgrade pedestrian and cycling facilities with new widened footpaths and pedestrian crossings, and introduce new seating areas and tree planting.

The project, which is supported by Irish Rail, was designed by consultants Atkins Réalis, with contractors David Walsh Civil Engineering carrying out the works.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, who is a Wicklow TD, said in a statement he was delighted with the project, which “is set to have a significant impact on people across the county providing high-quality public spaces to go alongside the historic station buildings we are already lucky to have”.

The Taoiseach said “we will see renewed energy and activity in the local area which small businesses will no doubt welcome”.

Speaking at the sod turning, Mr Ryan said the “new transport hub is going to transform the area around Bray train station and encourage more people to choose public transport. We are seeing throughout the country that when we improve transport infrastructure and facilities, people respond so positively.

“Bray is a wonderful, thriving town and it is about to get even better with this new plan from Wicklow County Council, for locals and commuters first, but also to the many people who visit.”

Wicklow County Council deputy chief executive Michael Nicholson said the active travel project was “one of many” being rolled out across the county.

“Ultimately the project will benefit the key transport modes of walking, cycling, taxi, bus and rail at the station, and will encourage a modal shift from private vehicles to more sustainable modes of transport,” he said.

Works will be carried out on a phased basis, with access to businesses, residences, public transport and amenities maintained throughout. Alternative access routes required during construction will be highlighted in advance.