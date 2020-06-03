Zoom nearly doubles revenue forecast on remote-work boost

Zoom nearly doubled its expectations for annual sales on Tuesday, driven by a surge in users as more people work from home and connect with friends online during coronavirus lockdowns.

The company has transformed itself into a global video hangout from a business-oriented teleconferencing tool. It came under fire over privacy and security issues, prompting it to roll out major upgrades.

Zoom reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $328.2 million (€293 million), beating analysts’ estimates of $202.7 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion from $905 million to $915 million. Analysts on average expected revenue of $935.2 million for the fiscal year ending January 2021.

But Zoom’s costs also rose sharply, and executives said gross margins would likely remain below Zoom’s historical norms in the coming quarters, sending shares of the San Jose, California-based company down 3.5 per cent to $200.75 in after-market trading.

The latest quarterly report shows the company now has about 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees, a near fourfold increase from a year earlier.

But there were also possible signs the Zoom boom may be slowing as economies reopen. Chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said the April peak usage of 300 million daily meeting participants declined slightly in May.

The company expects it to rise eventually above 300 million again.

Zoom company competes with Cisco’s Webex, Microsoft Teams and Google’s Meet platform for paying customers, particularly enterprises, while offering a free version to consumers.

Costs

While Zoom’s revenue increased sharply, its costs rose even more steeply. The company’s cost of revenue was up 330 per cent to $103.7 million, which lowered its gross margin to 68.4 per cent from 80.2 per cent a year earlier.

One of Zoom’s biggest costs is data centres and bandwidth to host calls. The company runs some of its own data centres, but also pays for cloud computing services from Amazon. com’s Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, and in April added Oracle as a vendor.

On a Zoom call with investors, chief executive Eric Yuan said Amazon provided the “majority” of new capacity that Zoom needed to meet demand.

Steckelberg said on the call that the company planned to expand its own data centres to become more efficient, which should boost margins to the mid-70 per cent range in the next several quarters. Analysts had expected gross margins to hover between 79 per cent and 81 per cent over the coming year, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share in the latest quarter, beating analysts’ estimate of 9 cents.

Zoom’s shares have more than tripled this year. – Reuters