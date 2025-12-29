NBA 2K and Borderlands games publisher sees revenue leap 22% at Irish subsidiary

Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Kevin Hart, Florian Munteanu and Jamie Lee Curtis in the film version of Borderlands. Photograph: Lionsgate/PA

Games publisher 2K Games, the company behind the NBA 2K and Borderlands series, saw revenue leap 22 per cent at its Irish subsidiary last year.

2K Games Dublin Limited saw turnover rise to €23.9 million in the year to the end of March 2025, an increase of more than a fifth from the €19.6 million it generated in the previous financial year.

Profits surged, hitting €1.4 million from €952,000 in the previous year.

The publisher is behind some of the most popular games franchises ever, including a number of sports games such as the NBA 2K games series for the US basketball league and the PGA Tour’s games titles.

The US-headquartered publisher also includes the renowned BioShock series in its stable, as well as the Borderlands, Mafia and XCOM brands. The Sid Meier’s Civilization series of games saw its seventh title launch in 2024.

2K Games is ultimately owned by US-listed Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, which has seen buoyant stock movements as anticipation builds for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which has been delayed until the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is published by Rockstar Games, a separate publisher in the Take-Two stable.

The Irish company is principally involved in providing performance marketing and marketing technology support to its direct parent company 2K Games Inc, as well as product management services for the games.

In the year ending March 2025, the company’s average staff headcount at its two Dublin offices was 161, an increase from 133 people the previous year.

[ 2K Games to pay €60 per sq ft for offices at One Park PlaceOpens in new window ]

Staff costs, salaries and social security payments were the biggest expenditure the company faced in the year and rose from €13.3 million to €15.8 million on the back of the expansion in headcount.

A number of the biggest global games developers are based in Ireland, with the industry estimated to be worth €465 million in revenue in 2023, a report on the sector by professional services firm PwC found.

While the majority of the sector is made up of revenue from traditional games companies, console and desktop games revenues are expected to shrink in the coming year, with mobile and casual gaming revenues likely to benefit.

The report estimated the sector would be worth as much as €545 million by 2028. Among the other big players in the space are League of Legends developer Riot Games, Activision Blizzard and the company behind Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios.