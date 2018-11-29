Fitbit Charge 3: Fitness tracker gives you more zap for your tap

Tech tools: Updated Fitbit is less clunky, more water-resistant and longer-powered
 

€150 fitbit.com

If you are a fan of fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 3 may be of interest. The company has updated its tracker to make it water resistant up to 50 metres, and add improved sleep tracking to the mix. There is a touch screen too, so the tap, tap, tap of the Charge 2 is, well, still tap, tap, tap, but it does more. The Charge 3 is also a little less chunky and is makde from aluminium rather than stainless steel, although it’s still reasonably similar in looks to the Charge 2. At seven days (give or take a few hours), the battery life means you won’t be permanently tethered to the power cable, which is always a good thing for a fitness tracker.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.