Apple launches new slimmer MacBook Air just in time for Christmas

The iPad may have got all the attention recently, but if you are in the market for a new laptop, Apple’s MacBook Air is certainly worth a look. It takes everything you liked about the original Air – thin, light, not as expensive as the MacBook Pro – and ramps it up a notch.

It’s been slimmed down again, and the display resolution has been increased so it meets Apple’s own Retina standard. Plus the trackpad now supports Force Touch gestures, and you get TouchID log-in too.

From €1,379, apple.com