Turn your wall into an interactive canvas with Scribit

Parents will know that scribbling on the walls is something that is actively discouraged in most homes. But apparently, the tech industry thinks it is something that should not only be encouraged, but it is something that you should pay $500 (€450) for the privilege. Say hello to Scribit, a robot that will hang off your wall and do some graffiti while it’s at it.

The key difference? The markers it uses are erasable. All it needs is its accompanying app to transfer the artwork, two nails, and a nearby plug. That wall is no longer a wall; it’s an interactive canvas.

Priced $499, scribit.design/products/scribit