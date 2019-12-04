Turn your wall into an interactive canvas with Scribit

Tech Tools: Robot uses erasable markers to create drawings of your choice

Say hello to Scribit, a robot that will hang off your wall and do some graffiti while it’s at it

Say hello to Scribit, a robot that will hang off your wall and do some graffiti while it’s at it

 

Parents will know that scribbling on the walls is something that is actively discouraged in most homes. But apparently, the tech industry thinks it is something that should not only be encouraged, but it is something that you should pay $500 (€450) for the privilege. Say hello to Scribit, a robot that will hang off your wall and do some graffiti while it’s at it.

The key difference? The markers it uses are erasable. All it needs is its accompanying app to transfer the artwork, two nails, and a nearby plug. That wall is no longer a wall; it’s an interactive canvas.

Priced $499, scribit.design/products/scribit

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.