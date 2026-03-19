Munster aided by international and injury returnees for away trip to the Sharks

Edwin Edogbo is among the Ireland internationals who return for Munster's game against the Sharks on Saturday. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

Munster had to weather a cancelled flight which saw them depart a day later that planned for their two-match URC assignment to South Africa, starting this week with the sunny climes of Durban.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan made light of the disruption as he announced his team to take on the Sharks at King’s Park on Saturday (3pm Irish time).

There are six changes to the team that beat Zebre three weeks ago. Secondrow Tom Ahern (neck), flanker John Hodnett (hamstring) and centre Alex Nankivell (foot) return from injury while scrumhalf Ethan Coughlan, hooker Diarmuid Barron and academy flanker Seán Edogbo also come into the side.

Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Mike Milne, Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson, who spent time with Ireland during the Six Nations, are also included, while Jack Crowley, Craig Casey and Jemery Loughman will link up with the squad later this week. Tadhg Beirne is being rested following his Six Nations campaign.

McMillan has opted for a six-two split on the bench, where Barron, Edwin Edogbo, Gleeson are joined by Josh and Fineen Wycherley and John Ryan as the forward replacements, while Paddy Patterson and Dan Kelly cover the backline.

Making his 155th appearance for Munster, outhalf JJ Hanrahan will captain the province at King’s Park.

MUNSTER (v Sharks): M Haley; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan (capt), E Coughlan; M Milne, D Barron, M Ala’alatoa; J Kleyn, T Ahern; S Edogbo, J Hodnett, G Coombes. Replacements: L Barron, J Wycherley, J Ryan, E Edogbo, F Wycherley, B Gleeson, P Patterson, D Kelly.