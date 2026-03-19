Courts

Leinster rugby player Alan Spicer in court over alleged assault at Copper Face Jacks

21-year-old yet to enter a plea

Alan Spicer, of Swords Road, Malahide, Dublin, has been accused of assaulting a woman at a Dublin nightclub. Photograph: Collins Courts
Alan Spicer, of Swords Road, Malahide, Dublin, has been accused of assaulting a woman at a Dublin nightclub. Photograph: Collins Courts
Tom Tuite
Thu Mar 19 2026 - 12:562 MIN READ

A Leinster rugby player has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman at a popular Dublin nightclub.

Alan Spicer (21) of Swords Road, Malahide, Dublin, was charged with assault causing harm to the named woman at Copper Face Jacks, Jackson Court Hotel, Harcourt Street, on March 1st last.

The secondrow, who has represented Ireland under-20s, UCD and Leinster, has yet to enter a plea to the charge, which is under section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He had been arrested in the early hours of that morning, charged and granted station bail to appear at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

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Garda Ronan Molloy, from Pearse Street station, said the accused was arrested at the nightclub at 4.05am and taken to the station, where he “made no reply” when the charge was put to him.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the case will be heard at the District Court level or sent forward to the Circuit Court, which, on conviction, has wider sentencing powers.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have yet to be obtained, and the Garda sought an adjournment.

The judge remanded Spicer on continuing bail to appear again on May 27th.

Spicer has yet to enter a plea. He was not required to give evidence and no facts regarding the alleged incident were given during the brief hearing.

Spicer thanked the judge as the case was adjourned.

Defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew said it was not necessary to order that a summary of Garda evidence be handed over at this stage. She added that disclosure will be sought once the DPP’s directions are available.

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