Three Irish tech firms join forces to become Paradyn

Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce have joined forces into one technology group, known as Paradyn, as part of plans to expand in the Irish and UK markets.

The company said it expects to double its revenues to €16 million in the next three years.

The merger, which will see a €250,000 investment in the rebrand and new systems, creates an integrated group of managed IT, security, network and business connectivity providers, with 300 active business and public sector customers.

The news follows Exigent Networks’s acquisition of Netforce last October.

Paradyn will employ 40 people between its offices in Cork and Dublin.

Single brand

“By merging these three standalone businesses under a single brand, we have a larger customer base, greater expertise and a stronger position for expansion in the Irish and UK markets,” chief executive Cillian McCarthy said.

“Paradyn’s vision is to make life easy for customers in the increasingly complex world of technology and this unification of three companies makes sense for customers.”

The company said it is targeting further acquisitions in the Irish and UK markets over the next three years, seeking out complementary businesses that will enable it to grow further.