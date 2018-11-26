Tech company to create 70 jobs in Cork in new service centre

Data centre maintenance company Park Place Technologies is to create 70 jobs in Cork over the next two years with the opening of a new facility for its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations.

The centre, which will be located in City Quarter, Lapp’s Quay, will house customer service experts “with experience dealing with enterprise to consumer customers”.

Other jobs will be offered to support analysts with multilingual skills and an aptitude for data centre products such as storage, servers and networks.

The company is also looking for advanced engineers with in-depth knowledge of all major OEM data centre technology such as HPE, IBM, Cisco, NetApp, Dell, Dell EMC, 3Par.

Park Place president Chris Adams said the jobs would go to people living in the Republic.

“We require associates with strong technical skills, and an ability to be agile across multiple technologies,” he said. “They must have a strong appetite to grow and learn, and exhibit a constant focus on the customer experience. All hiring will be in-country, with future relocations into Ireland possible with new acquisitions.”

Location

Nicola Buckley, another executive with the company and a native of Cork, said the choice of location would give the company access to highly-skilled workers.

“The primary attraction to opening this operations centre in Cork, aside from the geopolitical positioning in EMEA, is the access to the talent profile needed to support our ongoing growth.”

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Park Place employs more than 1,100 people, and maintains offices around the world, including in San Diego, Denver, Boston, Toronto, London, Wiesbaden, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai.

It supports more than 15,000 organisations in more than 115 countries.