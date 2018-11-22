Snore Stopper device aims to give users a quiet night’s sleep

The pinnacle of anti-snoring technology used to be those acupressure rings that promised to put an end to nocturnal noise pollution. These days, it’s more likely to be something like the Snore Circle.

If it sounds familiar, that’s because the company has already developed an anti-snoring eye mask; now it has an over-ear device. The device will pick up the sound of your snoring and send out some vibrations that are intended to make you shift position and in theory at least, stop snoring.

Even if it doesn’t work, the data collected by the app will let you know exactly how bad things were for everyone within ear shot.

The Snore Circle Smart Snore Stopper is priced $89.

https://www.indiegogo.com/products/snore-circle-smart-snore-stopper