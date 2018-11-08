Apple shakes things up with new iPad Pro

Say hello to the new iPad Pro. After sticking with a relatively familiar look for the past few years, the tech company has decided to shake things up a bit. Apple unveiled the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch devices at an event in New York, giving us a new look, a Pencil that charges magnetically and a USB C connection.

There’s no home button, with the new iPad turning to Face ID instead, which means the iPad is now almost all screen. The improved cameras will also come in handy for your own photographs. The iPad Pro is powered by the A12x Bionic chip, and once you pair it with Apple’s keyboard cover, your laptop might find itself out of a job.

Apple iPad Pro, from €909. apple.com