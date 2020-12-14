Sky customers to get access to Amazon Prime

Sky has agreed a deal with Amazon that will see the tech giant’s Prime video streaming service launch on Sky’s TV platforms.

Amazon Prime will be available on Sky Q and NOW TV devices from December 14th, while the Now TV app and Sky Ticket will become available for select Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs for the first time.

Sky Q customers will also be able to access the app via voice control on their remote.

The multi year European partnership will cover customers in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Austria and Italy, and includes Amazon Original series such as The Wilds and The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt, which launch in December. However, customers in the Republic of Ireland cannot watch Premier League Football games on Amazon Prime, as the service does not hold the rights to screen the games here, with those fixtures available in Ireland via Premier Sports.

The Prime deal is the latest Sky has agreed with third party streaming services, with Netflix and Disney+ both available on the broadcaster’s platforms.

“Amazon Prime Video TV shows, movies and more will sit alongside Sky Originals and Netflix, as well as apps like Disney+, FiiT, YouTube and much more,” said Stephen van Rooyen, chief executive, UK and Europe, Sky. “This will make it even easier for you to access everything you love, in one place.

“I’m delighted that this deal will give even more people access to our brilliant NOW TV and Sky Ticket apps through Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition.”

The Prime Video app will launch on Now TV devices in the UK, Ireland and Italy, with Sky Ticket devices in Germany also getting the app. The Now TV app will become available on Fire TV devices to customers in, Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland through early 2021.