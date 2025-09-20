Data protection authorities need to move on online privacy issue

The DPC is “deeply concerned” by the revelations on Prime Time. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

There are few people who need to be told their online activity rarely stays private, even when making a concerted effort.

We have long suspected our smartphones are listening to us, gleaning information from conversations that can then be used to serve up personalised ads in the apps we use.

Still, the information uncovered in this week’s Prime Time programme on RTÉ will have alarmed many.

The investigation showed how easily accessible data could pinpoint the residential addresses of smartphone owners, including public figures, and potentially the movement of naval vessels. In the political climate, that should be very concerning for the powers that be.

Privacy campaigners have long opposed the type of data collection that underpins personalised advertising, urging data protection authorities to act.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties has taken the Data Protection Commission (DPC) to court over the issue in the past, saying issues raised were not being taken into account in the DPC’s own investigation.

It is also taking a class action-style legal case against Microsoft related to the issue of real-time bidding (RTB), which allows companies to compete for online advertising slots based on personal data of its targets.

There is no simple answer for consumers here. The truth is smart devices – from our phones and the apps we use to connected devices such as smart TVs – are capable of gathering a large amount of data and it is almost impossible to avoid.

The data broker involved in the Prime Time investigation told undercover reporters how the terms and conditions of installed apps would have granted permission for the sale of the location data. Who has the time or expertise to read the terms and conditions of every app they install?

This is where regulators need to intervene. While the DPC has said it is looking into the matter and is “deeply concerned” by the revelations, this needs a strong response. If consumers are to feel confident their privacy is being protected, it needs to be backed up with solid action.

Trust is hard won and easily broken, something the tech and advertising industries should have learned by now.