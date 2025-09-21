Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on motorway in Co Cork

The M8 northbound was closed between junctions 11 and 12 on Sunday morning for technical examination of the scene. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the M8 motorway near Mitchelstown, Co Cork on Saturday night.

The incident happened between junctions 11 and 12 northbound at Carrigane at around 9.15pm, An Garda Síochána said.

The 40-year-old pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in the incident and his body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital. A postmortem will be carried out in due course, the Garda said. The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

Gardaí have opened an investigation into the incident. The M8 northbound was closed between junctions 11 and 12 on Sunday morning to allow Garda forensic collision investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene. Diversions were in place.

The force appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or with camera footage that could assist the investigation, to contact Fermoy Garda station on (025) 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The man’s death brings the number of people killed on the State’s roads so far this year to 122, of which 26 were pedestrians, according to Garda data.

Meanwhile, four people were taken to hospital after a car left the M9 motorway and ended up in a field in Co Kilkenny on Saturday evening.

The incident happened on the southbound side of the road at Stonecarty, Knocktopher at about 7pm.

“The male driver, aged in his 30s and his three passengers (aged in their 30s and 40s) were removed from the scene to Waterford University Hospital where they remain in a serious condition,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The M9 Motorway between junction 9 (Danesfort) and junction 10 (Knocktopher) southbound is currently closed as a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is currently taking place. Diversions are in place.”

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on (056) 7754150.