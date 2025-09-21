Woman says ex-partner demanded money and threatened to publish photos of her undressing

In another case, a woman asked the judge for an emergency order against her son who has history of drug abuse. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

A woman has been granted a temporary protection order after telling a court her ex-partner has been trying to cut off her life outside the home.

Dublin District Family Court heard on Friday how the man was demanding money from the woman and had claimed he would post pictures online he had taken of her undressing.

She told Judge Brendan Furlong the man was manipulative and made comments about her body. She said she did not want their child growing up in an environment where he was hitting her.

Judge Furlong told the woman how threatening to put pictures of her online was a crime and she needed to report it to An Garda Síochána.

He granted the woman a temporary protection order and told her she could come back to court in 10 days to seek another order with a duration of up to five years.

Separately, a man was granted a temporary order against his former partner, whose behaviour he described as toxic, manipulative and aggressive.

The man wept as he told Judge Furlong how the woman came to his home one night and started screaming at and insulting him. He said he asked her to leave.

“I can’t take it any more. I don’t want her coming around my home,” the man said in his statement to the judge.

The man said the woman’s behaviour was damaging his mental health and he was worried for the people living with him, including his mother and his children from a previous relationship.

The judge told the man he was entitled to make the application if he was in a relationship with the woman in the past. The man confirmed they had been in a relationship, but were not living together.

The judge said if there were any further incidents he was to call An Garda Síochána and said he could seek an order on the next date which would cover him for up to five years.

Another man made an application for a protection order because he said his ex-partner was harassing and stalking his family and his new girlfriend’s relations.

The man said his ex-partner was trying to get the address of his new house and showed up twice at his mother’s workplace.

The man told the court he owned two houses in Europe and one in Ireland. He said the woman turned up at one of his overseas houses.

He said she was physically and mentally abusive while they were in the relationship.

Judge Furlong said he would not grant an emergency order as there was no immediate risk to the man.

However, he told him the option of getting a restraining order was open if there was any immediate risk.

The judge granted a protection order to another man against the mother of his three children to stop her coming to the rented home where they lived.

The man, a foreign national, said the woman told him “she’s going to deal with me and I should go back to where I came from”.

Judge Furlong said: “These are very unfortunate remarks.”

He granted the protection order and told the man his ex-partner was not to use or threaten violence nor was she to stalk or watch him.

The judge said if there were any further incidents the man should call An Garda Síochána.

He told him he could seek an order on the next date which would cover him for up to five years.

A mother was granted an emergency safety order against her adult son who has a long history of drug abuse.

The woman said her son was abusive to her and she was afraid of him.

She said drug dealers would come to her door to collect debts her son had run up.

Judge Furlong said the son was not to use violence, threaten violence against her through his words or actions.

He judge said the order would not extend to third parties and would not prevent drug dealers coming to her home.

However, the judge said she could call gardaí if a drug dealer came to her door and he said they would arrest her son if he breached the order.