Of all the pending legislation to be announced by Government Ministers in 2019, up there on the list of least expected must be proposed new legal provisions to allow autonomous, self-driving cars to begin operation on Irish public roads.

However, there it is. Making room for driverless cars is firmly on Minister for Transport Shane Ross’s to-do list, contained in the almost comically entitled Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill. Miscellaneous provisions? That sounds like the Bill-making equivalent of what my mother used to call the “utility drawer” in the kitchen, a repository for everything from elastic bands, receipts, randomly sized nails and mousetraps.