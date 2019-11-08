Pure Telecom signs €12m deal with Enet to access Siro broadband

Irish company Pure Telecom has announced a €12 million deal with open access network operator Enet that will allow the company to access the ultra-fast broadband infrastructure owned by Siro.

The deal means Pure Telecom will have access to up to 242,000 potential premises on the Siro fibre network, with the capacity to deliver broadband speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second. Siro is the broadband joint venture of the ESB and Vodafone.

“Demand for high-speed internet connections for consumers and businesses in rural and urban areas is at an all-time high,” said Pure Telecom chief executive Paul Connell.

“We are delighted to announce this deal with Enet,” he added. “It allows us to leverage the huge broadband investments made by Enet and Siro and ensure that we can now deliver the fastest available internet connections to even more homes and businesses.”

Enet’s chief commercial officer David Eyre said it was making “massive efforts” to support retail service providers in the provision of superfast broadband, while Siro chief commercial officer Ronan Whelan said the agreement showed how Siro could drive competition in the broadband market, “helping to reverse the digital divide” in Ireland.