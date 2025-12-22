Bondi shooters had ‘tennis ball bomb’, made Islamic State-inspired video, police allege

Court documents outlining NSW police’s allegations against Naveed Akram (24) and his father Sajid Akram – including CCTV images – were released on Monday. Photograph: NSW Police

New details about the police case against the alleged Bondi terrorists have been released, including details of an alleged video manifesto linked to the Islamic State and the undetonated explosives – including a “tennis ball bomb” – found at the scene.

Naveed Akram (24) faces charges of murdering 15 people and injuring dozens more in the shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on December 14th. His father, Sajid Akram (50), is the second alleged shooter and was shot dead by police at the scene.

The police “fact sheet” – outlining their allegations against Naveed – reveals investigators believe three pipe bombs and a tennis ball bomb were thrown towards the crowd before the pair began shooting. While they did not detonate, police alleged they were “viable improvised explosive devices”.

Police allege in the court document, released Monday, that there is evidence that the pair “meticulously planned this terrorist attack for many months”. This allegedly included the creation of an “Isis inspired” video, firearm training and the making of explosives.

The pair also allegedly undertook a “reconnaissance” visit to Bondi two days before the attack, where they went to the footbridge from which they are accused of firing at those gathered at the Jewish festival, police say in the document.

A video found on the accused’s phone, recorded in October, shows Naveed and his father sitting in front of an image of the flag of Islamic State, according to the document. Islamic State is also known as Isis.

Police allege that Naveed – appearing with four long-arm firearms – appears to recite in Arabic a passage from the Koran in the video, before he and his father go on to make in English several statements about why they planned to commit the Bondi attack, including “condemning the acts of ‘Zionists’”.

Another clip, also recorded in October, allegedly shows the father and son training with firearms in a rural setting, suspected to be in New South Wales. The clips show them firing shotguns and “moving in a tactical manner”, according to the document.

Naveed and his father are accused of acting in a joint criminal enterprise, with the goal of “causing a person’s death and furthering an extremist political, religious and ideological cause, namely religiously motivated violent extremism aligned with Islamic State”.

A mourner pays tribute at a memorial that has recently been cleared at the Bondi pavilion at Bondi Beach on December 22nd, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Izhar Khan/Getty Images

The document also details a timeline of events before the shooting. It is alleged that CCTV footage shows Naveed and his father leaving an Airbnb property in Campsie at 2.16am on December 14th, carrying “long and bulky items” wrapped in blankets, which are then placed into a silver Hyundai.

Police allege these items included two single-barrel shotguns, a Beretta rifle and home-made improvised explosive devices – described as three pipe bombs and one tennis ball bomb, as well as a large IED bomb – and two Isis flags.

After returning to the house, they again left the Campsie house at 5.09pm and drove towards Bondi, according to the document. Just before 6pm, they parked for about 20 minutes at a location on Ocean Street in Woollahra.

Arriving at 6.50pm in Bondi, police allege that the pair parked close by the footbridge overlooking Archer park, where the Hanukkah event was taking place. After placing Isis flags on the inside of the front and rear car window, the pair allegedly began their attack.

After a raid on the Campsie property, police found more firearms, bomb-making equipment, ammunition, a suspected IED, Sajid’s hunting association membership card and two copies of the Koran, one with an “earmarked page”, among other items, according to the document.

Police allege smartphones, a long bow with 12 arrows and a home-made firearm were also located at the suspect’s family home in Bonnyrigg.

According to police, Naveed’s mother said she believed the pair were on holidays in southern NSW.

“The mother recalled that while he was away, the accused would call her each morning from a payphone ... and would discuss what he planned to do that day,” police allege in the document.

The fact sheet was released after lawyers for media companies applied for it to be released.

Naveed is facing 15 counts of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder, among other charges. Police confirmed on Monday that he has left hospital under riot squad guard and is now in a NSW prison.