US

Jeffrey Epstein: US justice department restores Trump photograph to public database

Department says image was reviewed to protect potential victims

Photographs at a home of Jeffrey Epstein in an undated image released by the US department of justice on Friday. Photograph: New York Times
Photographs at a home of Jeffrey Epstein in an undated image released by the US department of justice on Friday. Photograph: New York Times
Mon Dec 22 2025 - 07:402 MIN READ

A photograph of US president Donald Trump that had been removed from the cache of Jeffrey Epstein files released ‍by the department of justice was restored on Sunday after officials determined none of Epstein’s victims were in ‍the image, the department said.

The photograph showing a desk with an open drawer containing a photograph of Mr Trump with various women was flagged by the Southern District of New York for review ‌to protect potential victims.

“After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims ⁠are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration ‌or ​redaction,” ‍the justice department said on X on Sunday.

Deputy attorney general Todd Blanche said earlier on Sunday his office removed the photograph because of concerns about women in the image. “It has nothing to do ⁠with president Trump,” Blanche said during a Sunday morning appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press with ⁠Kristen Welker.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

EU funding deal for Ukraine: dissenter Hungary joined by Slovakia and Czech Republic

EU summit: Tusk warns Europe could pay ‘in blood’ if aid for Ukraine is not unblocked

Future of US in the Asia-Pacific is under close consideration

The justice department released ⁠thousands of documents on Friday related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who took his own life in 2019. But it has drawn ‍criticism, including from some Republicans, over extensive redactions and few documents mentioning Mr Trump despite his well-publicised friendship with Epstein.

During an ABC News interview on Sunday, Democratic House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries called for a “full and complete investigation as to why the document production has fallen short of what the law clearly required.”

Up to 16 photographs, including the desk drawer Trump image, were removed on ‌Saturday from the ‌justice department website, according to the New York Times, NPR and the Associated Press, although Reuters could not independently confirm the removals.

The justice department ‌said on Sunday it acted with an abundance of caution after receiving requests from alleged victims and ⁠their lawyers to remove information.

Mr Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing and has denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter