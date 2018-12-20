Personalised videos from Santa and his elves

Can you believe it has been a decade since Santa’s elves finally got a digital presence? Portable North Pole (PNP), in its 10th year, is the perfect portal for all things Father Christmas-related but, most importantly, it has a mobile app for playing personalised messages to your children from the man in red himself.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Irish names in the database so if you’re creating a personal message for the little Fionns or Aoifes in your life, you’re in luck. A new feature added this year means the app will record a reaction video as your child watches Santa’s message, giving you a keepsake for years to come.

There is also the option to receive a phonecall from Santa. While it is pre-recorded, there are sufficient gaps for kiddies to answer yes and no and feel like they’re having a conversation. While it is possible to get one free video the premium model has lots of different versions and lasts for 12 months – this includes a birthday greeting from Santa and some behind the scenes videos with those industrious elves.

https://www.portablenorthpole.com/en/home