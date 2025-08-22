Base Pizza parent firm records post-tax loss of €884,964

The finances of the parent firm of Base Pizza have improved this year as a result of an improvement in sales along with the implementation of a cost-cutting plan

Base Pizza parent Base Control Management Ltd recorded a post-tax loss of €884,964 in the 12 months to the end of June 2024, according to its latest accounts

This followed a post-tax profit of €1.33 million in the previous year – a negative swing of €2.2 million.

The company has outlets in Terenure, Stillorgan, Killester, Lucan and Glenageary.

However, the accounts noted that the company’s finances have improved this year as a result of an improvement in sales along with the implementation of a cost-cutting plan.

Providing an update on how the business has performed since June 2024, the directors said in a note with the accounts that in the eight months from July 2024 to February 2025, “we have seen an improvement of €331,000 in ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] for the corresponding eight months year on year”.

“For the first eight months of the financial year we are showing an ebitda profit of circa €100,000. We expect March ebitda to be circa €35,000. This is made up of savings around salaries in the business and the closure of our centralised unit.”

The note went on to day that “the last number of months has seen an increase in sales year on year. The measures implemented by management over the past 12 months are having a very positive effect on the business.”

These measures include “the cost-cutting exercises (closure of centralised kitchen), the introduction of sides, a third pizza size and an improvement in our marketing”, the directors’ note said.

The note added: “There are further improvements to be made in the business and we are focusing on increasing our GP [gross profit], we further believe that ongoing product development and quality can be improved and we are examining ways to do this.”

Numbers employed by the firm last year increased from 82 to 87 as staff costs decreased from €2.89 million to €2.7 million.

Separate accounts filed by Domino’s Pizza show that pretax profit at operator Shorecal last year declined by 14 per cent to €4.8 million due to higher operating costs.

New accounts showed that Shorecal Ltd recorded the drop in pretax profit as revenue decreased marginally from €64.42 million to €64.14 million in the 52 weeks to the end of December 29th last.

In March of last year, Domino Pizza Group plc acquired the remaining 85 per cent shareholding in Shorecal Limited in a deal worth up to €72 million.