Personalise your Christmas greetings with Makr

The Makr app is a great way to design custom cards, gift tags, present labels, stickers or address labels for the festive season. There are dozens of templates to chose from and once you settle on one, it’s possible to customise the text, add in logos, images and even T-shirts or stationery if you take the holiday season very seriously.

What I like about this app is the option to print at home: it provides a high-res PDF, formatted for home printing, complete with instructions for trimming and folding. If you have a decent printer and buy some good-quality paper it might work out cheaper than impersonal, shop-bought ones.

Final version

There is also a handy “test proof” feature that sends you a watermarked PDF for proofing ahead of putting down money for the final version.

Makr does provide an option to print for you but this is only available in the United States and Canada. You can also use an Irish service like VistaPrint to print it for you and they also provide some Christmassy templates albeit not as extensive as Makr’s offerings.

