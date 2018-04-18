Paddy Power Betfair extends contract with GAN for US internet casino

Dublin and London-listed internet gaming software firm GAN said Paddy Power Betfair has extended its deal with the company to provide platform services for its New Jersey internet casino.

The two firms joined forced in 2013 to launch BetfairCasino.com, which uses GAN’s internet gaming system and associated services, and then established an internet casino in New Jersey. GAN said the extension was a multiyear one.

GAN licences its internet gaming enterprise software system GameStack, mainly to land-based US casino operators for both regulated real-money and virtual simulated gaming.

Chief executive of Betfair US Kip Levin said the extension of the agreement was a reflection of GAN’s flexible technology system and commitment.

“Our respective teams have performed well over an extended period in order to establish BetfairCasino.com as the leading independent Internet casino in New Jersey,” GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit said. “We look forward to continued shared success.”