MWC: Huawei unveils new MateBook X pro, MediaPad M5

Take a look at Huawei’s latest notebook, the Matebook X Pro. Look familiar?

If you are thinking it looks more than a little Macbook-inspired, you aren’t the only one.

The Chinese phonemaker unveiled the follow up to its 2017 laptop at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and already the comparisons with Apple’s Macbook Pro have begun.

The metallic body might be the chief culprit here; the MateBook X Pro

According to Huawei, it’s one of the lightest and most powerful notebooks on the market. It comes with a 3K touch-enabled display, an 8th generation IntelCore i7 or i5 processor, and Dolby Atmos Sound System. A recessed camera sits on the keyboard and can be activated with a press The MateBook’s battery will last for 12 to 15 hours, Huawei said.

Huawei also showed off its MediaPad M5 Series, which will be offered in 8.4 inch and 10.8 inch sizes. The tablets will have Harmankardon tuned speakers, support for high-res audio and 2K HD displays. The larger tablet will also come with the M-Pen.

“Today’s consumers want more: they expect their technology to be both powerful and adaptable - and Huawei is committed to creating devices that not only meet these expectations, but create experiences that make everyday computing extraordinary,” said Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei Consumer Business Group. “The Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MediaPad M5 Series are at the forefront of a new generation of mobile computing that empowers every aspect of your life.”