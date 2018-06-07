Microsoft Launcher helps you keep tabs on kids across Android and Xbox

One big advantage Android users have over iPhone owners is the ability to customise their device with different home screen launchers. One of the best out there is, perhaps surprisingly, Microsoft Launcher. It’s free and well-designed: clean-looking, minimalistic, yet flexible enough that you’re not pushed towards Bing search (although the Bing daily wallpapers are nice) or any proprietary functionality in lieu of apps you already use.

What makes it more tempting for parents is an update allowing you to keep track of your child’s location and see what apps they are using. For those with the Microsoft Family service set up on their laptops and Xbox, this functionality now extends to the Android Launcher on your kid’s phone and is visible in the Family widget on the homescreen.

You can also restrict access to websites but this only works with the Edge browser. Once you have it set up for your laptops, it can also apply to Android devices. For PC families, this is a great all-in-one option for keeping tabs on your young ones.

